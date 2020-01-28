Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 848 ($11.15).

GFRD stock traded up GBX 6.13 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 137.27 ($1.81). 511,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,104. Galliford Try has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 887 ($11.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total value of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?