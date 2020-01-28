Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Premier Oil to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

PMO opened at GBX 106.55 ($1.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $886.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.53.

In related news, insider Richard Rose bought 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £298.98 ($393.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 596 shares of company stock worth $54,876.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

