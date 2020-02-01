Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Rank Group (LON:RNK)

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 286 ($3.76) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Rank Group has a one year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.75).

In other Rank Group news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

