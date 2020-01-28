Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of STX stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.17) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 million and a PE ratio of 45.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Shield Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 202 ($2.66).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

