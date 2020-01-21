Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of William Hill to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of William Hill to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. William Hill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

LON WMH opened at GBX 177.75 ($2.34) on Monday. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.72.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

