Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Connect Group (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group (LON:CNCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

CNCT stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.88. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. Connect Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.57).

In other Connect Group news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total value of £20,241 ($26,625.89). Also, insider Gary Kennedy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($76,295.71).

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

