Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:HEAD traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 546 ($7.18). 340,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99. Headlam Group has a one year low of GBX 360.50 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 463.07.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

