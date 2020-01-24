Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFE. Bank of America lowered Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Safestore to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 782 ($10.29).

SAFE traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 799 ($10.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 783.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 696.47. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

