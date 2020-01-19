Peet (ASX:PPC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.32. Peet shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 8,024,517 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $635.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42.

In other Peet news, insider Brendan Gore 897,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th.

About Peet (ASX:PPC)

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

