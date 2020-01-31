Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 11,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $852,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,502 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $481,473.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

