Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.24.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Peloton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

