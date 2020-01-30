Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Peloton has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

