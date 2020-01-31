Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.40, but opened at $31.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Peloton shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 3,509,570 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTON. Cowen assumed coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Peloton in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair started coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

