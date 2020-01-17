Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$752,293.50 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28.

TSE PPL opened at C$50.16 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of C$43.76 and a 1-year high of C$51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

