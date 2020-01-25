PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a news impact score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted PEN’s score:

Shares of PENC stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. PEN has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

About PEN

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

