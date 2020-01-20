Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $25.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,044. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?