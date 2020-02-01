Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PENN. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PENN opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

