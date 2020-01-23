Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after buying an additional 4,960,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after buying an additional 1,235,862 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after buying an additional 275,782 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

