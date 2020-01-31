Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PENN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 133,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

