Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.91. 2,009,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,348. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

