Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 3592514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

