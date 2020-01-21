Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report $119.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.27 million and the lowest is $113.80 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $124.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $466.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $471.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $493.91 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $531.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 116,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $427.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,639,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com