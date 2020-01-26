Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $381.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,639,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

