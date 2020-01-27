Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

