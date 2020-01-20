Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

PFLT opened at $12.20 on Friday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

