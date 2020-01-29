Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 26,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $469.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,239 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

