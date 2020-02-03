Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. On average, analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $469.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

