PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) and C-Bond Systems (NASDAQ:CBNT) Critical Analysis

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PennantPark Investment and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment 1 2 1 0 2.00 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Investment and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment 14.20% 7.51% 3.50% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennantPark Investment and C-Bond Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment $112.11 million 3.99 $15.93 million $0.66 10.11 C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats C-Bond Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.