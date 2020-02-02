PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PNNT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

PNNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 193,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,060. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $438.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 34.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

