PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.12.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel