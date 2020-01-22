Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 875 to GBX 1,200. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pennon Group traded as high as GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61) and last traded at GBX 1,109.33 ($14.59), with a volume of 38671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,101.50 ($14.49).

Several other research firms have also commented on PNN. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Investec lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 929.40 ($12.23).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,011.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 855.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

