Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF remained flat at $$13.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

