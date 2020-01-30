Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf (NYSE:PEI.PD) Trading Up 2.8%

Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf (NYSE:PEI.PD)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.05, approximately 128,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf Company Profile (NYSE:PEI.PD)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

