Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

PEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of PEI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 36,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,068. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $305.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

