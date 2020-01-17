Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

PEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

PEI stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $396.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 33.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

