Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.51, 4,709,974 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 1,479,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEI. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth $54,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

