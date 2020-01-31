Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) versus UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Financial Comparison

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) and UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $362.40 million 0.88 -$110.33 million $1.54 2.67 UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH $129.59 million 5.10 -$36.22 million $0.74 21.86

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 4 0 1 0 1.40 UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH 0 0 5 0 3.00

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Given UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is more favorable than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -21.74% -15.16% -3.15% UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH -6.03% -6.05% -0.93%

Summary

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.