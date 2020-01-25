PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider David M. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $33.87 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

