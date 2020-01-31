PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 319,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $169,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 190,628 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

