PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

PFSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 345,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,656. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $460,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,628 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,741. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

