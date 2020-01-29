PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $22.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 39,969 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

