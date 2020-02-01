PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.49

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 4946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 195,749 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

