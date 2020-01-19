Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.50. Pensare Acquisition shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

About Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

