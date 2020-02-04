Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) vs. Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Critical Review

Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Pensare Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Pensare Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pensare Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Pensare Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Pensare Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition N/A -199.90% -1.33% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64%

Volatility and Risk

Pensare Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pensare Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition N/A N/A $990,000.00 N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -17.27

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Pensare Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pensare Acquisition

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Pensare Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Pensare Sponsor Group, LLC.