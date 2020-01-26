Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

PAG traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 248,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,454. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,196,000 after purchasing an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?