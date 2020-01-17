Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

NYSE PAG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 8,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

