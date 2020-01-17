Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 26,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?