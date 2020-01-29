Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.987-3.046 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Pentair also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50 to $2.55 EPS.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 50,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

