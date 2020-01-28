Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 to $2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. 8,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. Pentair has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

