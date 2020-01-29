Pental (ASX:PTL) Shares Down 5.9%

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.23), 66,667 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.34 ($0.24).

The company has a market cap of $43.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.31.

In other news, insider Fred Harrison purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

Pental Company Profile (ASX:PTL)

Pental Limited manufactures and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry products, stain removers, dishwashing products, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Pears, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, and Janola brands.

